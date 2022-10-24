'Ms Marvel' director Sharmaan Obaid-Chinoy to helm new ‘Star Wars’ movie

The project is currently under scripting stage

By PTI Published: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 10:10 AM Last updated: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 2:34 PM

Ms Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has been tapped to helm a new Star Wars film with Damon Lindelof attached as co-writer. According to entertainment website Deadline, the Lucasfilm project is currently under scripting stage.

The movie is being touted as a first major big screen release for Lucasfilm after 2019’s Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. The studio has been focusing on its TV projects — The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor -- over recent years since then.

Obaid-Chinoy, best known for her Oscar-winning documentary shorts Saving Face, A Girl in the River and The Price of Forgiveness, recently directed several episodes of Disney’s hit series Ms Marvel.