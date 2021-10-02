>
'Maidaan' will resonate with every Indian, says Ajay Devgn

Web report/Mumbai
Filed on October 2, 2021

(@maidaanofficial/Instagram)

The film will be released in cinemas worldwide on June 3, 2022

Ajay Devgn, who stars as Indian football coach and manager Syed Abdul Rahim in the 1950s and 1960s in ‘Maidaan’, says the film will resonate with every Indian.

“Maidaan, a story that will resonate with every Indian, a film that I feel very strongly about,” tweeted Ajay. “Mark the date on your calendar. Releasing worldwide on June 3, 2022.”

The film, to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, is produced by Boney Kapoor, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh.

Kapoor, too, confirmed the release date. "The unknown true story that will make every Indian proud, 'Maidaan', will be released worldwide in cinemas on June 3, 2022," he said.

The film was originally scheduled to be released in September or October 2021, but the Covid pandemic resulted in delays.




 
 
 
