Michele Morrone, Jacqueline Fernandez take the action to Dubai roads in new music video teaser

The Italian actor will mark his Bollywood debut with Tony, Neha Kakkar's new song

By CT Desk Published: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 3:31 PM Last updated: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 3:38 PM

Days after the Mud Mud Ke song poster featuring Italian actor Michelle Morrone and Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez was revealed, fans were treated to more — this time with a short teaser video.

And, from the looks of it, the video was shot in Dubai. Take a look at the teaser below:

Morrone, who rose to international fame with 365 Days, is making his Bollywood debut with Fernandez in Mud Mud Ke. The song is sung by Tony and Neha Kakkar, and choreographed by Shakti Mohan.

In the teaser, Morrone is back in his mafia attire with equally stunning Fernandez setting the internet ablaze with her moves. The two are then in a car chase on the streets of Dubai.

The song will release on February 12, just before Valentine’s Day.