Michele Morrone, Jacqueline Fernandez take the action to Dubai roads in new music video teaser

Movie was extensively filmed in the Liwa desert in Abu Dhabi over 11 days
Entertainment4 days ago
Days after the Mud Mud Ke song poster featuring Italian actor Michelle Morrone and Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez was revealed, fans were treated to more — this time with a short teaser video.
And, from the looks of it, the video was shot in Dubai. Take a look at the teaser below:
Morrone, who rose to international fame with 365 Days, is making his Bollywood debut with Fernandez in Mud Mud Ke. The song is sung by Tony and Neha Kakkar, and choreographed by Shakti Mohan.
In the teaser, Morrone is back in his mafia attire with equally stunning Fernandez setting the internet ablaze with her moves. The two are then in a car chase on the streets of Dubai.
The song will release on February 12, just before Valentine’s Day.
Movie was extensively filmed in the Liwa desert in Abu Dhabi over 11 days
Entertainment4 days ago
"I don’t look at myself as an action hero," the actor said.
Entertainment5 days ago
The actors had cameo appearances in Deepak Tijori’s 'Pehla Nasha' back in 1993
Entertainment5 days ago
This is the fourth time Chan is attending the Olympics
Entertainment5 days ago
The relationship drama is out on OTT soon
Entertainment5 days ago
'I don’t know if I can do that chaotic pace and chaotic world anymore'
Entertainment6 days ago
The actor said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man.'
Entertainment1 week ago
Rumours that the pair were dating swirled for years before they confirmed last year that their romance was official
Entertainment1 week ago