Look: From Kiara Advani to Suhana Khan; bollywood celebs share Diwali celebrations, wishes

Published: Sun 12 Nov 2023, 6:46 PM

With the festival of lights being celebrated with enthusiasm and excitement around the country, Bollywood celebrities are also expressing special Diwali greetings for their fans.

Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, and Shahid Kapoor have all posted wishes for Diwali on their social media accounts.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, "Let there always be light...#Happy Diwali."

Kiara Advani took to social media and shared a series of stunning pictures with her husband and Yodha actor Sidharth Malhotra. She captioned the post, "My love and light...Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali."

The day is more meaningful for Parineeti Chopra because it would be her first Diwali since her marriage to Raghav Chadha. She added, "Happy Diwali" after sharing a photo of a gorgeous corner of her house lit with candles and decked with rose flowers.

Suhana Khan sharing her gorgeous look for the festivity.

Sara Ali Khan turned to social media to share a series of beautiful family photos from Diwali with her grandmother, brother, father, and aunts. She said, "Happy Diwali from the Pataudi Parivaar [family]."

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram stories and shared a photo of candles and diyas. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Happy Diwali".

Sanjay Dutt took to his social media handle and shared an adorable family picture.

He wrote in the caption, "Embracing the warmth of lights and the glow of togetherness with my family. Wishing you all a Diwali filled with love, laughter, and countless moments of joy. Grateful for the light you bring into my life. Happy Diwali from our family to yours!"

Ajay Devgn also took to his Instagram story and posted a Diwali wish for his fans.

Sonakshi Sinha shared some enthralling peeks of her Diwali celebrations. She is seen holding a lit diya in the first photo, followed by a couple of cute snaps alongside the rangoli.

She wrote in the caption, "The festival of light and love, lets celebrate with kindness and compassion."

Anushka Sharma also extended special Diwali wishes to her fans and wrote, "May the light dispel all darkness of ignorance this Diwali."

Neetu Kapoor shared a beautiful picture with Alia Bhatt on her Instagram stories, followed by a family picture.

Sushmita Sen shared a wholesome picture on the festive occasion.

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit shared star-studded pictures from a Diwali bash.

Suniel Shetty shared glimpses of Diwali puja being performed at his house and wrote, "Happy Diwali"

Karisma Kapoor also shared a series of pictures with family and friends on her Instagram handle.

People all across the country are all decked up for Diwali. Houses have been decorated with colourful lights, rangolis, and flowers to celebrate the festival of joy.

