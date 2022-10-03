Look: First teaser of Prabhas starrer 'Adipurush' unveiled

The American musician will perform at Etihad Park
The first teaser and poster of Om Raut's directorial Adipurush, which is the cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, was unveiled on Sunday.
Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, Adipurush has grabbed eyeballs since its inception.
Its almost 2-minute-long teaser is absolutely mesmerizing with Prabhas looking perfect in the role of lord Rama, who in the teaser, is all set to destroy the empire of evil built by Saif Ali Khan's Raavan in order to bring back his Sita (Kriti).
Watch the teaser below:
Though the teaser's CGI leaves much to be desired, it has captivating scenes from Ravan showing his 10 heads and Lord Hanuman landing in Lanka to Lord Rama walking the Ram Setu with his Vanar sena.
Meanwhile, the film's first poster was also shared by Prabhas on his Instagram handle. In it, he as Lord Rama is seen kneeling down and holding a bow and arrow while aiming it at the sky.
The upcoming mythological film is Om's new directorial venture after his last blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Adipurush, the mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles, is a visual extravaganza slated to release on January 12, 2023. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.
