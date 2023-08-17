Look: BTS' J-Hope shares stylish military photos amid service

The superstar shared an adorable video on Instagram in which the couple can be seen cruising around in a car
J-Hope, a prominent member of the K-pop sensation BTS, currently fulfilling his mandatory military service in South Korea, delighted fans by posting a series of pictures on his Instagram wearing his military uniform.
In the snapshots, he exuded confidence, capturing selfies and showcasing his distinctive style. One photo showcased him with a sizeable backpack, while another depicted him walking away from the camera.
The post triggered excitement among fans who eagerly awaited his update. They left heartfelt comments on the post which was captioned: "I will fight for it again!"
Check out the photos:
J-Hope's fellow member Jin was the first to commence military service, and SUGA is also preparing for his enlistment. BigHit Music recently announced SUGA's enlistment initiation, expressing appreciation for ongoing support. The statement assured fans that the company would diligently support SUGA until his service's completion.
BTS, formed in 2013 with members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, continues to capture hearts with their talents and journey, even as members fulfil their military duties.
