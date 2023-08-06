Look: Bollywood star Ileana D'Cruz shares first picture of newborn baby boy, reveals name

How the legacy and magic of 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar' live on in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'
Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz has welcomed her baby boy in an Instagram post, announcing his name and sharing an adorable picture of him.
In the picture, Ileana’s baby boy, who is named 'Koa Pheonix Dolan', can be seen cutely sleeping.
Sharing the picture, the new mother wrote, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full.”
Ileana welcomed her son on August 1.
Soon after the actor announced the news, her friends and fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages.
Actor Nargis Fakhri wrote, “Omg congrats!!!!!! GOD BLESS!!! Leo boy.” Arjun Kapoor and Huma Qureshi dropped heart emojis.
One user wrote, “Congratulations your are the first who showing her newborn baby pic God bless you both.”
From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life.
However, recently, Ileana revealed her current beau. She dropped pictures from a date night with her mysterious man.
She took to Instagram and put up a story of a glimpse of her dinner date. Earlier, several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives.
Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Filmmaker Kookie Gulati directed the film and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in 'Unfair And Lovely' with Randeep Hooda.
