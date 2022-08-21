Look: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez tie knot for second time

The Hollywood couple first tied the knot in July this year

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (AFP Photo)

By ANI Published: Sun 21 Aug 2022, 9:52 AM

Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, on Saturday tied the knot for the second time in Georgia at the actor's lavish property.

According to Page Six, Jennifer and Ben, first tied the knot earlier in July this year and are currently celebrating their three-day wedding extravaganza with their family members and close friends.

The guest list included Ben's long-time friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barosso, the 'Clerks' director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes.

The news of the lavish wedding of the American stars comes hours after Affleck's mother was hospitalize. She had fallen off a dock at Affleck's home in Georgia.

Pictures from their wedding are currently being circulated on social media by their fan pages, in which the 'Justice League' actor could be seen in a white tuxedo suit paired up with black formal pants.

JLo on the other hand could be seen donning a beautiful white gown, twinning with her husband.

Check out some pictures from their wedding:

Ben, 49, and Jennifer, 53, surprised fans in July when they revealed they wed at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. The high-profile pair who met in 2001 when they both starred in the film 'Gigli, embarked on a very public romance and got engaged the following year.

The wedding was postponed and in 2004 they called it quits. Ben went on to marry 'Alias' star Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10. They finalized their divorce in 2018 and he went on to date 'SNL' producer Lindsay Shookus and Cuban actress Ana de Armas, his 'Deep Water' co-star.

On the other hand, Jennifer married singer Marc Anthony in June 2004, with whom she shares twins, Emme and Max, born in 2008. The pair eventually divorced. And in May 2021, Ben and Jennifer sparked dating rumours when they were spotted holding hands while on vacation in Montana. Jennifer revealed in her 'On the JLo' newsletter that she and Affleck, 49, tied the knot at A Little White Chapel.

In the newsletter, she wrote, "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," adding that the ceremony was "exactly what we wanted."