Dubai: Matrix Fight Night back for sixth event

In less than three years of its inception, Matrix Fight Night, founded by Bollywood star Tiger Shroff and his sister, Krishna Shroff, supported by their parents Ayesha and actor Jackie Shroff, has now found a new International home in the beautiful city of Dubai, UAE.

MFN5 in Dubai in December 2020 attracted glitz and glamour from both Dubai and Bollywood. Now, the city is all set to showcase MFN6.

“Mixed Martial Arts is where I derived my strength and focus from to reach where I am today. I am both happy and proud that in such a short span of time, we will be back with our sixth event in Dubai, which has seen some of the best MMA competitions in the cage. With MFN5 we set a new benchmark for ourselves and with MFN6 we are ready to beat that,” says an elated Tiger, while talking about his passion project.

Krishna further adds, “Watching Tiger grow up, taking about MMA, it got me naturally affiliated with the sport without realising it. Together, we hope that our MFN dream will motivate many out there to strengthen both their bodies and minds, be it a man or a woman. Our plans may seem small but we think for the long road and sooner or later we will achieve what we have set out to do with MFN since its inception.”

“Dubai I’ve said again and again is my favourite city in the world. I am super excited that we are back in Dubai for MFN6,” says Ayesha Shroff the backbone of MFN.

Alan Fenandes, Director Operations at MFN spoke of the upcoming event, saying, “Another highlight of MFN6 is an exciting women’s bout featuring Puja Tomar vs Jojo Rajakumari. This female fight is a testament to women empowerment that has built up over the last many years in India via MFN, clearly sending signals that women are very capable of fighting back, whenever the need arises. In an another first we will be introducing our first International Fighter to the MFN Cage - in a classic showdown between MFN’s own undefeated star Anshul Jubli taking on the Iran sensation - Mohammed Mahmoudiyan.

DETAILS OF MFN6:

MFN 6 is stacked fight card with some solid fights in some of the top exciting weight divisions. It will take place on September, 24 at Como Garden, Palazzo Versace Dubai. MFN will be streamed live on on the BookMyShow Streaming App.