Don't miss this festive fashion exhibition in Dubai!

The PosH-RacK & Atelier Festive Edit is back in Dubai and set to colour your Diwali wardrobe vibrantly with clothes, jewellery, accessories, lifestyle products and more!

Meet and shop with leading celebrity designers like Queenie Singh and Pallavi Puri as well as UAE's home grown brand Pungu Awtani, Mehreen Noorani, Tasuvure by Sonal Saraf, Pallavi Swadi and Anjali Mahtani.

“Beautiful stones inspire me,” says Queenie Singh, proprietor and designer of Jewels by Queenie. A designer, socialite and ex-Miss India, Queenie creates jewellery that gives a nod to fashion, but that is timeless in the quality of its style and execution. “I look at trends, but really I design by mood,” she says. “My jewellery can be worn season after season. When I design, I have an independent woman in mind,” she adds.

Celebrity influencer, content creator and fine jewellery designer Payal Shah, better known as Payalia, Founder of LDezen, is launching her fine jewellery line PYLISH exclusively along with other noteworthy names from the fashion.

Escapades by Niti Gupta is launching festive luxurious Diwali Rangolis & Packaging.

Bling By Ruchi will unveil their destination wedding accessories line.

Kumud Designs will launch their destination wedding & festive collection.

Also launching is Vedic Teas from Canada who are giving away a hamper with Elisium Gifts. Vedic Teas are organic with no artificial flavours and packaged in 100% biodegradable pyramid-shaped tea bags.

Many other brands will be showcased at the event. Don’t miss it!

EVENT DETAILS

The PosH-RacK & Atelier Festive Edit

Tuesday 12 October 2021

9am to 8pm

Al Nojoom Ballroom 9th Floor

Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road

Entry is free

Valet parking available