Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to attend Expo 2020: reports

According to a report on an Indian entertainment website, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is visiting Paris to be part of events for a French brand she endorses; after this, the Bollywood beauty will reportedly head to Dubai to attend Expo 2020 in order to promote the Stand Up Against Street Harassment program - powered by L’Oreal Paris.

A huge huge proud moment for every Aishwarya Rai fan as well as for every Indian that #AishwaryaRaiBachchan becomes frist Indian actress to be on Burj Khalifa@juniorbachchan @archanas1003

VC: @LOrealParisIn instagram account pic.twitter.com/ifQKvtpGNJ — Aishwarya Fan Page (@Amol__online) October 1, 2021

The website quoted a source as saying, “Aishwarya, Aja Naomi King, Aseel Omran and Mona Zaki will hold the largest Stand Up Against Street Harassment trainings ever done since the launch of the program where thousands of women and men are expected to attend the session hosted in the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre or watch it online. The training program is being introduced for women to stand up against street harassment and enable women to be free to walk without fear.”

It was also reported that as part of L'Oreal's CSR led activation programmes, she became the first Bollywood actress to be featured on the Burj Khalifa on September 28, in a spectacular projection to invite media and influencers to the Stand Up Against Street Harassment program.