Lindsay Lohan to star in Netflix romantic comedy 'Irish Wish'

It's her second OTT film

By ANI Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 2:23 PM

American actor and singer Lindsay Lohan is all set to star in the romantic comedy film 'Irish Wish', which is the second instalment of Netflix's two-picture deal with her.

According to Variety, in the movie, Lohan will play Maddie, a bridesmaid attending a wedding in Ireland between her best friend and the love of her life.

After a wish goes awry, Maddie wakes up in a world where she becomes the betrothed, only to discover that reality isn't one she really wants.

'Irish Wish' will be the second Netflix-set romantic comedy to star Lohan. The first is 'Falling for Christmas', which is set to debut on the streaming service on November 10.

The holiday meet-cute features Lohan as a newly engaged heiress who takes a tumble while skiing and wakes up with a case of amnesia.

'Falling for Christmas' director Janeen Damian is reuniting with Lohan for 'Irish Kiss', which the filmmaker will helm and co-write. Kirsten Hansen, Ron Oliver and Michael Damian also serve as writers.

The romantic comedy is produced by Brad Krevoy for MPCA and Michael Damian for Riviera Films. Amanda Phillips, Kirsten Hansen, Jimmy Townsend and Vince Balanzo serve as executive producers.

Lohan launched to stardom as a child actor in the late 1990s and remained a dominant force through the 2000s. As per Variety, she took a step back from the spotlight in the early 2010s, appearing mostly in smaller films before moving abroad to open beach properties.