Lindsay Lohan engaged to Dubai resident

The actress gushed about the news on Instagram today.

Photos: Instagram
Photos: Instagram

By CT Report

Published: Sun 28 Nov 2021, 4:08 PM

Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan announced today that she is engaged through a series of posts on Instagram.

"My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote alongside posts of herself with fiance Bader Shammas, who lives in Dubai.

She flashed a stunning Harry Winston ring in the posts and tagged the famous jeweller as well. Her siblings Dakota and Aliana were also tagged.

According to a Daily Mail report, Lindsay and Badr were linked since they were spotted at a music festival in Dubai just before the pandemic hit. The report also quoted a source as saying, "He is a legitimate guy. He's not an actor, he's not in the entertainment industry, he manages funds for high net worth people at Credit Suisse."

We wish the Just My Luck star - who is one of our favourite actresses - all the luck in the world for her new life with Bader.


