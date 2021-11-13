Legendary Pakistani drama, film star Suhail Asghar passes away

Suhail Asghar veteran actor and senior artist of Pakistan Drama Industry, passed away on Saturday after prolonged illness.

The death of actor has been confirmed by his family.

Suhail Asghar’s wife said that he had been ill for the last one and a half years.

The senior actor underwent gastric surgery one and a half years ago due to which fell severely ill, she added.

His funeral prayers will be held tomorrow in Bahria Town Karachi, wife said, private news channels reported.

Suhail Asghar was born in Lahore and completed his education there, after which he became part of Radio Pakistan. From 1978 to 1988, Suhail Asghar worked as a radio jockey for 10 years, after which he started acting in theater plays. He has acted in dramas like ‘Laag’, ‘Piyas’, ‘Chand Girhan’ and ‘Kajal Ghar’ in his career.

He made his debut in the cinema industry in 2003 with the film ‘Murad’. In 2004, another of his films ‘Mah e Noor’ released and Suhail Asghar’s performance in it was also highly appreciated.