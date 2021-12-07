Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: What we know so far

The couple has arrived in Sawai Madhopur; guests have to surrender their mobile phones at the entry to avoid photographs.

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

By Our Reporter Published: Tue 7 Dec 2021, 9:43 AM

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal left from the small airport at Santacruz in Mumbai on Monday night, for their wedding in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan on Tuesday. They reached the resort that has been booked for three nights late at night.

The private, three-day event being held at Six Senses Fort Bawara resort near Sawai Madhopur will see select guests from Bollywood and other close relatives of the bride and groom attending it.

All the guests have to surrender their mobile phones at the entry to avoid photographs of the event leaking.

The Bollywood media has gone into a frenzy with photographers and reporters descending on Mumbai and Jaipur airports and also at Sawai Madhopur, a usually dull and quiet town in Rajasthan.

The authorities in the district are also cooperating with the Bollywood couple and officials have warned the prying media to stay away. A report said that drones too would be shot down if they are spotted above the complex.

Photographs of the two celebrities, from the time they left their homes in Mumbai till they landed in Rajasthan have been flooding the media.

Pictures of Bollywood biggies Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi and Mini Mathur and husband Kabir Khan were taken at Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning.