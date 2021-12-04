Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Bollywood wedding: The dos and don'ts for guests

About 100 guests are expected to attend the grand celebration

Preparations for the wedding of Indian actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal from December 7 to 9, are on full swing and the paparazzi are closely monitoring the two stars at their Mumbai homes.

On Friday night, Vicky was spotted visiting Katrina. While he did not speak to the media, he appeared to be in a good mood and waved out at the photographers. Katrina too had been clicked earlier in the day in Bandra as she was getting into a car and waved back at the journalists.

The two are expected to leave for Jaipur in a day or two along with their families for the wedding to be held in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. From Jaipur, they are likely to fly to the Six Senses Fort, a 14th century historic structure that was converted into a luxury resort. The couple will reportedly wear ensembles designed by Sabyasachi.

About 100 guests are expected at the wedding. Besides the Bollywood stars and other celebrities, scores of media personnel are also expected to descend on the town for the three-day event.

Various reports have suggested that the guests at the high profile wedding will also have to follow a no-photos NDA clause.

In order to keep the wedding completely confidential, secret codes have been given to the guests. The secret codes will be made based on the alphabets in Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's names. Guests will be able to enter the venue only by providing this code.

From a no photography clause to a no location sharing rule, check out all the SOPs here.

No disclosure of wedding attendance

No photography

No sharing pictures on social media

No sharing location on social media

No contact with the outside world till you leave the venue

All photos to be published only after approval from wedding planners

No reels or videos can be made at the wedding venue

According to reports, Sawai Madhopur’s district administration issued an order about a meeting ahead of the grand Bollywood wedding. The order has gone viral on social media.

As per the viral notice, the meeting will be held on Friday to discuss the law and order arrangements ahead of the high-profile wedding.

They will also discuss crowd controlling measures and other security arrangements for the celebrities.

Earlier, a source close to the wedding arrangements told India Today that in the wake of security and privacy concerns, "drones that might be found fluttering near the wedding venue will be shot down."