Bollywood: Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID-19, won’t attend IIFA 2022 in UAE

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers

By ANI Published: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 4:07 PM

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who was supposed to perform at IIFA 2022, has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in Mumbai and won’t be travelling to Abu Dhabi for the film awards.

On Saturday, Kartik took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers.

“Sab kuch itna positive chal rha tha, Covid se raha nahi gaya,” he wrote.

As soon as he shared the information about his COVID-19 diagnosis, fans expressed concern over his health.

“Oh My God...Get well soon,” a social media user commented.

“Stay safe and take care,” another one wrote.

This is the second time Kartik has contracted the virus. In March 2021, he got COVID for the first time.