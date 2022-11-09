Jennifer Lopez reveals how Ben Affleck reignited romance

The model might have quit Twitter, but here’s why it won’t impact her social media clout
Jennifer Lopez has revealed that her now-husband Ben Affleck initiated their romance's rekindling.
Page Six quoted Lopez's statement to Vogue - "Obviously we weren't trying to go out in public. But I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there."
She added, "People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real."
According to Page Six, Lopez revealed that Ben Affleck emailed her after his split from Ana De Armas to let her know he spoke highly about her in an interview. From there, they kept talking and even started hanging out.
Lopez tied the knot with Affleck in July this year in Las Vegas and once again at his Georgia estate in August.
Affleck proposed to Lopez in April after the two rekindled their romance. The couple first dated in 2002 and were engaged to be married in 2003 before calling off the wedding and eventually splitting.
The model might have quit Twitter, but here’s why it won’t impact her social media clout
Samantha plays a surrogate mother, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage
At a conversation session last week, the 35-year-old actor had revealed his condition that affects the inner ear's control over the balance of the body
Pop star recently dropped her new song
Goldberg reportedly said the microblogging site is a 'mess'
The 42-year-old star was thrilled to share the news with her fans
“I am inspired by various reputed designers showcasing their talent and feel proud to be a part of it too,” says designer Lara Shareef
The series is described as a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets