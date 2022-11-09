Jennifer Lopez reveals how Ben Affleck reignited romance

Pop singer talks about the biggest romance of her life

By ANI Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 3:09 PM

Jennifer Lopez has revealed that her now-husband Ben Affleck initiated their romance's rekindling.

Page Six quoted Lopez's statement to Vogue - "Obviously we weren't trying to go out in public. But I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there."

She added, "People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real."

According to Page Six, Lopez revealed that Ben Affleck emailed her after his split from Ana De Armas to let her know he spoke highly about her in an interview. From there, they kept talking and even started hanging out.

Lopez tied the knot with Affleck in July this year in Las Vegas and once again at his Georgia estate in August.

Affleck proposed to Lopez in April after the two rekindled their romance. The couple first dated in 2002 and were engaged to be married in 2003 before calling off the wedding and eventually splitting.