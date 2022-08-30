UAE

Is Sara Ali Khan dating an Indian cricketer? Here's what we know

A video of Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill having dinner has gone viral

By CT Desk

Published: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 11:35 AM

A video of Sara Ali Khan having dinner with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill at a restaurant is the latest talk of the town. Making rounds on the internet, the video has sparked dating rumours between the two.

In the video, a woman says she "saw Sara Ali Khan at Bastian," a restaurant in Mumbai. The video also shows a clip and a still of Sara and Shubman having a good time at the restaurant.

Shubman, who rose to fame as a young cricketer, was previously linked to Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara. However, the two recently unfollowed each other on social media, as per a report. Sara, on the other hand, was previously rumoured to be dating her co-stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Kartik Aaryan. The 'Love Aaj Kal 2' actor also admitted having a crush on Vijay Deverakonda in a recent 'Koffee with Karan' season 7 episode.

On the workfront, Sara was recently seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' next to Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled film, opposite Vicky Kaushal.


