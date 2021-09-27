Indian singer Juggy Sandhu brings 'electric' vibes to Dubai

Indian musician and producer Juggy Sandhu, popular for his collaboration with Jubin Nautiyal, Ghar Aaja, will launch The Electric Supper Club starting Tuesday, September 28, at Epitome lounge, Aloft Dubai Creek. An innovative themed event with Bollywood vibes, Supper Club will see Sandhu performing every second Tuesday for a limited run.

Sandhu is a hit on the Mumbai nightlife circuit and has performed over a 1000 gigs till date at various clubs and spots around the city.

Sandhu also won the Mid-Day Iconic Best Nightlife singer award at the Mid-Day Iconic Awards held at the Grand Hyatt Dubai on Saturday, September 25. “This is for the audience who love my work, wait for my shows, cheer for me and the ones who always make me believe in myself the moment I step foot on stage! This is just the beginning. I feel humbled and special,” he posted on his Instagram handle.

Epitome too picked up an award at the same event - that of ‘Iconic Debutant Vegetarian Bar’.

We caught up with Sandhu ahead of his gig in Dubai.

What can audiences expect from The Electric Supper Club and your performance in Dubai?

Talking about my show here, I’m eagerly waiting for the Dubai audience to witness my performance with my amazing team! It’s going to be a night full of great Bollywood, Punjabi, and Sufi music which I’m confident the audience will love every bit of.

You are performing here for the first time. How do you feel? Have you visited Dubai before?

Yes, I have visited Dubai a couple of times. For me, Dubai is home away from home. I love everything about it, the infrastructure, the food, the cleanliness, the night life.. and I feel elated to be associated with Epitome Dubai as their live-night artist. I’m super excited.

What are some of your favourite places to visit in Dubai?

I love the vibe Dubai has. It’s a place I’d rather be in if not Mumbai. Shopping is my weakness and Dubai is a haven for shoppers; Mall of the Emirates is one of my favourite spots for shopping. Walking down Palm Jumeirah, chilling at the Kite Beach and enjoying some amazing Middle Eastern cuisine are some of my favourites. Besides, I love the Dubai Gurudwara, it’s one of my must-visits whenever I’m here. It’s beautifully constructed and so well maintained with such a positive aura.

Honestly, here, every place has a different beauty and vibe to it, there are so many favourites!

Your single Ghar Aaja with Jubin Nautiyal became a huge hit. How do you feel about that?

Ghar Aaja is a Punjabi folk song, and folk music has always been one of my favorite genres in music; also, my love for Punjabi music is unconditional since my roots lie in Amritsar.

The cherry on the cake was singing along with Jubin Nautiyal who is an extremely talented artist.

It feels great to see your work loved by the audience; it only motivates you to do better and achieve more.

Live music suffered during Covid. You have performed in Mumbai at clubs - what’s the vibe like especially after the Covid pandemic?

Yes, due to the pandemic, live events were stalled but I tried to stay connected with my audience as much as I could through virtual live sessions. Now as things have started opening up, we are back to doing club shows and private gigs as per Government norms and guidelines, keeping the time limit and audience capacity in mind.

I feel blessed that the vibe still is as amazing as it was earlier. I’m glad that my audience enjoys my shows and music and supports me as much as they used to do in pre-Covid times. However, can’t wait for our lives to get back to normalcy and everything to get back on track like earlier!

As a musician how is the feeling of performing on stage for you?

It beats all other feelings in the world. It’s where I genuinely belong, the place which gives me immense confidence in myself and lifts up my spirit the moment I step foot on it.

And what’s the best part of being on stage?

It is an ethereal feeling which is difficult to explain. But the best part is to see the response of the audience, all of them with smiling faces, cheering for me and grooving to my music, wanting more.

Singing is not just work, it’s been my passion since I was a child. Every song that I sing comes straight from my heart, that’s why I guess there’s a very special connection I hold with my audience wherever I perform. It’s not just a feeling, it’s an emotion which will always exist.

ELECTRIC SUPPER CLUB

Date: Tuesday, September 28

Location: Epitome Aloft Creek, Level 4

Timings: 10 PM onwards, set time 2-3 hours

Contact for reservations: 054 705 8750 or 054 705 3870

Offer: Dh300 per person minimum spend