India: PM Modi mourns passing of actors Arvind Trivedi, Ghanashyam Nayak

Indian actor Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Ravan in Ramanand Sagar’s TV series Ramayan in 1987, passed away following a heart attack on Tuesday night. He was 82.

“He was not keeping well and his health deteriorated in the last couple of years,” his nephew Kaushaub Trivedi, told the media. He was cremated on Wednesday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences. “We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial.”

Modi also condoled the passing away of actor Ghanashyam Nayak. “In the last few days, we have lost two talented actors who won the hearts of people through their works," he tweeted.

"Shri Ghanashyam Nayak will be remembered for his multifaceted roles, most notably in the popular show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.’ He was also extremely kind and humble,” said the prime minister.