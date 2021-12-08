India: Filming Netflix series post-pandemic a 'relief', says R Madhavan

Cricket star KL Rahul, actress Athiya Shetty's first public appearance at 'Tadap' premiere
Entertainment6 days ago
R Madhavan, who is featuring in the much-awaited Netflix web series Decoupled on December 17, told a newspaper in an interview that being in front of the camera after the pandemic was a great relief for him.
"Post-pandemic, we have to cater to the emotional situation of the viewers, which has changed," he remarked.
"I am looking for age-appropriate romantic stories to open up the screen and show them the greenery, the snow and make them feel that life isn't as futile as it seemed during the pandemic."
The actor portrays a famous pulp fiction writer who enjoys fame and fortune, has an adoring daughter, a young girlfriend and his wife running the home. But he is always unhappy and tackling crises.
"It was quite tough, to be honest," he said. "Arya (the main character) just ends up saying the darnedest of things. All of us see a lot of things happening around us and most are conditioned not to say anything. But this guy just has no filters."
Madhavan says working on the Netflix series has been a great experience.
"I got to work with a fantastic set of people," he said. "Whether it was my co-star Surveen Chawla or even author Chetan Bhagat." The actor says he got along very well with Chetan, "like a house on fire."
