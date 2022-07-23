India: Deepesh Bhan, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor, passes away

Show's channel announces his demise on Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Sat 23 Jul 2022, 2:17 PM Last updated: Sat 23 Jul 2022, 2:44 PM

Popular Hindi TV actor, Deepesh Bhan passed away earlier today.

Bhan was one of the characters of a popular Hindi TV show, 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain'.

The news of his demise was announced by the channel of the show, &tv, on Twitter.

The tweet said: "Your sudden departure from the stage of life will always haunt us, you will always be alive in our hearts with our memories and the character you played."

He reportedly collapsed while playing cricket, and was immediately rushed to the hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

Bhan's co-actors and well wishers took to social media, to condole his death.

"Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. Never ever thought I will be posting this for My Yaara," his co-actor Charrul Malik said in a post on Instagram.

