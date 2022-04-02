Iftars around UAE: Enjoy your evenings with these top picks

The couple have been dating since 2018
Marea DIFC
Try a specially curated menu for Iftar at Marea DIFC, an Italian eatery. An elevated dining experience, it features a four-course set menu that will be served from sunset throughout the month of Ramadan. From light and flavourful mezze platter of dates, to classic handmade fresh pasta and wagyu beef bolognese topped with parmigiano, Marea is ready to deliver to unmatched experience with a refined New York flair this month. Dh250 per person. From 6:30-7.45pm.
Bosporus
Bosporus is inviting diners to enjoy its popular Turkish Iftar buffet featuring over 67 dishes comprising starters, mains, desserts and beverages. Dh195 per person for adults. Dh95 for kids aged 5-12. Kids under 5 eat free.
Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche
Embrace the spirit of Ramadan at Grills@Chill’O, Sofitel Abu Dhabi’s signature Mediterranean restaurant and lounge. Along with breathtaking views, the venue is hosting a Ramadan buffet that features a selection of culinary delicacies including Ouzi, Chicken Rotisserie, Mansaf, Lamb Couscous along with Arabic coffee, tea and soft drinks. Dh225 per person, from 7- 9pm. Children aged 7 to 12 years will receive a 50% discount.
The couple have been dating since 2018
Aparna Jeyaraman reveals how her literary journey was inspired by her second home.
Shreya Ghoshal, Tanishk Bagchi will be among the performers for the upcoming event
Her short statement on Instagram comes 24 hours after Smith issued an apology to Rock over the attack
Twitter is flooded with fan reactions, with many people lauding Gaga for her kind and caring nature.
Ranveer was recently appointed as the brand ambassador of Yas Island
Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram and announced the wrap of the most-awaited project
Oscars figures last year fell by around 50 percent from the previous ceremony’s 23.6 million, which was already a record low
