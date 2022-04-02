Iftars around UAE: Enjoy your evenings with these top picks

As Ramadan begins, we give you three dining spots to break your fasts

By CT Desk Published: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 10:14 AM

Marea DIFC

Try a specially curated menu for Iftar at Marea DIFC, an Italian eatery. An elevated dining experience, it features a four-course set menu that will be served from sunset throughout the month of Ramadan. From light and flavourful mezze platter of dates, to classic handmade fresh pasta and wagyu beef bolognese topped with parmigiano, Marea is ready to deliver to unmatched experience with a refined New York flair this month. Dh250 per person. From 6:30-7.45pm.

Bosporus

Bosporus is inviting diners to enjoy its popular Turkish Iftar buffet featuring over 67 dishes comprising starters, mains, desserts and beverages. Dh195 per person for adults. Dh95 for kids aged 5-12. Kids under 5 eat free.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

Embrace the spirit of Ramadan at Grills@Chill’O, Sofitel Abu Dhabi’s signature Mediterranean restaurant and lounge. Along with breathtaking views, the venue is hosting a Ramadan buffet that features a selection of culinary delicacies including Ouzi, Chicken Rotisserie, Mansaf, Lamb Couscous along with Arabic coffee, tea and soft drinks. Dh225 per person, from 7- 9pm. Children aged 7 to 12 years will receive a 50% discount.