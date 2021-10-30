Halloween in UAE: Here's how expats are celebrating the 'spooky' festival

Families in the UAE have renewed celebrations post-pandemic

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 9:15 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 9:30 PM

From fright night yoga to themed nights at popular food and beverage outlets, and from a spooky fun run to little ones going trick and treating, UAE residents were treated to several Halloween events this year.

Celebrated on October 31 every year, Halloween originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain and is now a worldwide event.

Over the years, Halloween celebrations have ramped up among various expatriate communities in the UAE.

Since Halloween fell on a Sunday, expatriates celebrated over the weekend.

Children living in communities such as Barsha, Garhoud, Greens, Springs, Al Qusais, Marina, and several other localities across the city were seen trick or treating - a Halloween tradition where children go door-to-door asking for sweet treats.

Zeina Nasar, a resident of Dubai Marina told Khaleej Times, “A lot of children had come trick or treating over the weekend. Since this happens every year, I was well prepared and kept a lot of sweets. Last year, due to the pandemic, we didn’t have any children knocking at the door. This year, that was not the case.”

Another expatriate, Nicholas Donnelley, said, “I have three children. I took my kids trick or treating this year as last year we didn’t celebrate Halloween at all due to the pandemic.”

Halloween festivities at Dubai Expo 2020

Meanwhile, Expo 2020 Dubai has lined up a raft of Halloween events over the next few days.

A Halloween doughnut demo was organised at the Bread Ahead Bakery and School in the Mobility Zone. Visitors enjoyed a delicious doughnut or pizza while watching a free demonstration.

The same venue will host ‘A Creepy Halloween Workshop’ on Sunday at 11 am, with the master-bakers teaching visitors to make the tastiest dough eyeballs and mouth-watering pumpkin-spiced muffins.

Mudra Halloween, an all-day Halloween Party with different local DJs and stunning rooftop views, kicking off at the Sustainability Pavilion at 10 am on Sunday, while the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre will host Halloween @ Expo – ‘A Musical Halloween’ – a 60-minute all-singing, all-dancing rock opera spectacular, featuring the most famous fright night soundtracks at 7 pm and 9 pm.

For a slightly more serene experience, head to the Global Fitness Stage at the Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub on Sunday at 8.10 pm for Halloween Yoga by Maya Blu.