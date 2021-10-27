Halloween in Dubai: Top 10 terrifying meal deals, spooky activities

As the witching hour nears, we round up some unmissable spooktacular events happening around town

By Staff Reporter Published: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 11:23 AM

A lowdown on the best places where you could sink your teeth into ghoulishly delicious dishes

Where: Legoland

Head down to the popular theme park for children at Dubai Parks and Resorts to enjoy an array of activities for children and adults alike. Highlights include an animated game of “brick or treat” with loads of candy up for grabs.

When: Until Sunday, October 31; 11am-6pm (or 8pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays)

How much does it cost: Dh275 for a full-day ticket, with 20 per cent discount, if booked 24 hours in advance

Where: Motiongate Dubai

May the (g-)force be with you as Motiongate’s Halloween Fright Nights returns promising seven weeks of an adrenaline-fuelled adventure that will get your pulse racing

When: Until Nov 6 11am-8pm. Motiongate Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road (04 820 0000)

Where: Atlantis, The Palm

If getting transported into a wholly immersive world full of spooky surprises, sea creatures sound like your kind of thing, then you may want to visit Atlantis, The Palm's aquarium this Halloween

When: Friday to Sunday (October 29 to 31) from 10.30am to 9pm

How much does it cost: Dh85 per adult and child under 12 in costume enjoy free entry with each paying adult; 04 426 2626; atlantis.com

Where: Roxy Cinemas

Many of us like to watch horror movies from the safety of our couch with a cushion in front of our eyes. But if you prefer the communal experience, then Roxy Cinemas City Walk and The Beach is the place for you, with an array of spooktacular activities lined up at the place, complete with cinema staff dressed in hair-raising outfits

When: Until 31; Roxy Cinemas, City Walk and The Beach; www.theroxycinemas.com

Where: Armani Hotel

Enjoy a freaky night of fun with your friends with a terrifying Freddy vs Jason party at 3BK Burj Khalifa.

When: October 29; 1pm-4.30pm (brunch), 4.30pm-7pm (afterparty); 8pm-11pm (dinner party); 11pm-3pm (afterparty) 3BK, Level 3, Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, www.secret-parties.com

How much does it cost: Dhs299 onwards

Where: Dubai Festival City

The popular family-friendly Halloween Run is back at Dubai Festival City Mall. There’s 1km, 2.5km and 5km trail to choose from, with a series of devilish dance performances throughout the course and a goody bag of treats, participation medals and a prize for the best costume.

When: Saturday (October 30) 6pm onwards; Dubai Festival City Mall; www.raceme.ae/event/the-halloween-run/ Advance registration is required

How much does it cost: Dh125 per person

Where: Zero Gravity

Turn up at Zero Gravity’s annual Monster Halloween Party with your scariest costume and you could go home richer. There is a Dh5,000 prize for the best male and female costume, and Dh10,000 for the best couple or group costume

When: October 28 (8pm-midnight). Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai Drop Zone, Dubai Marina (04 399 0009).

Winners will be announced on Sunday (Oct 31)

How much does it cost: Dh249 (ladies), Dh299 (gents).

Where: Underground Pub

Dig out the fake fangs, dust off your cape and head to the Underground Pub for an evening of thematic food and beverages with a bloody twist, and creepy staff

When: Oct 28- 31. Habtoor Grand Autograph Resort, Dubai. habtoorgranddining.com (04 44 90869).

How much does it cost: Dhs50 (Halloween-inspired bites), Dhs30 (witches-inspired brews)

Where: Bla Bla

Enjoy a frightfully good underworld experience with mythical creatures as DJs crank up the volume

When: Oct 29-31, 8am-3am (entertainment starting 9pm-late). Bla Bla, Jumeirah Beach Residence. blabladubai.ae (04 584 4111)

Where: Warehouse

Tuck into a Halloween brunch on Friday, from 1pm to 4pm, with ghostly scenery, fright bites and stunning performances. When: Friday and Saturday, October 29 and 30; the haunted village on Friday will be from 5pm onwards, and on Saturday, 1pm-midnight.

Warehouse, Le Meridien Dubai; 04 702 2455; warehouse-dubai.com

How much does it cost: Dh135 for brunch with soft drinks; Dh25 for the booklet

