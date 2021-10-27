Halloween in Dubai: Top 10 terrifying meal deals, spooky activities

Assistant director Dave Halls did not know live rounds were in the prop-gun.
Entertainment4 days ago
A lowdown on the best places where you could sink your teeth into ghoulishly delicious dishes
Where: Legoland
Head down to the popular theme park for children at Dubai Parks and Resorts to enjoy an array of activities for children and adults alike. Highlights include an animated game of “brick or treat” with loads of candy up for grabs.
When: Until Sunday, October 31; 11am-6pm (or 8pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays)
How much does it cost: Dh275 for a full-day ticket, with 20 per cent discount, if booked 24 hours in advance
Where: Motiongate Dubai
May the (g-)force be with you as Motiongate’s Halloween Fright Nights returns promising seven weeks of an adrenaline-fuelled adventure that will get your pulse racing
When: Until Nov 6 11am-8pm. Motiongate Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road (04 820 0000)
Where: Atlantis, The Palm
If getting transported into a wholly immersive world full of spooky surprises, sea creatures sound like your kind of thing, then you may want to visit Atlantis, The Palm's aquarium this Halloween
When: Friday to Sunday (October 29 to 31) from 10.30am to 9pm
How much does it cost: Dh85 per adult and child under 12 in costume enjoy free entry with each paying adult; 04 426 2626; atlantis.com
Where: Roxy Cinemas
Many of us like to watch horror movies from the safety of our couch with a cushion in front of our eyes. But if you prefer the communal experience, then Roxy Cinemas City Walk and The Beach is the place for you, with an array of spooktacular activities lined up at the place, complete with cinema staff dressed in hair-raising outfits
When: Until 31; Roxy Cinemas, City Walk and The Beach; www.theroxycinemas.com
Where: Armani Hotel
Enjoy a freaky night of fun with your friends with a terrifying Freddy vs Jason party at 3BK Burj Khalifa.
When: October 29; 1pm-4.30pm (brunch), 4.30pm-7pm (afterparty); 8pm-11pm (dinner party); 11pm-3pm (afterparty) 3BK, Level 3, Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, www.secret-parties.com
How much does it cost: Dhs299 onwards
Where: Dubai Festival City
The popular family-friendly Halloween Run is back at Dubai Festival City Mall. There’s 1km, 2.5km and 5km trail to choose from, with a series of devilish dance performances throughout the course and a goody bag of treats, participation medals and a prize for the best costume.
When: Saturday (October 30) 6pm onwards; Dubai Festival City Mall; www.raceme.ae/event/the-halloween-run/ Advance registration is required
How much does it cost: Dh125 per person
Where: Zero Gravity
Turn up at Zero Gravity’s annual Monster Halloween Party with your scariest costume and you could go home richer. There is a Dh5,000 prize for the best male and female costume, and Dh10,000 for the best couple or group costume
When: October 28 (8pm-midnight). Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai Drop Zone, Dubai Marina (04 399 0009).
Winners will be announced on Sunday (Oct 31)
How much does it cost: Dh249 (ladies), Dh299 (gents).
Where: Underground Pub
Dig out the fake fangs, dust off your cape and head to the Underground Pub for an evening of thematic food and beverages with a bloody twist, and creepy staff
When: Oct 28- 31. Habtoor Grand Autograph Resort, Dubai. habtoorgranddining.com (04 44 90869).
How much does it cost: Dhs50 (Halloween-inspired bites), Dhs30 (witches-inspired brews)
Where: Bla Bla
Enjoy a frightfully good underworld experience with mythical creatures as DJs crank up the volume
When: Oct 29-31, 8am-3am (entertainment starting 9pm-late). Bla Bla, Jumeirah Beach Residence. blabladubai.ae (04 584 4111)
Where: Warehouse
Tuck into a Halloween brunch on Friday, from 1pm to 4pm, with ghostly scenery, fright bites and stunning performances. When: Friday and Saturday, October 29 and 30; the haunted village on Friday will be from 5pm onwards, and on Saturday, 1pm-midnight.
Warehouse, Le Meridien Dubai; 04 702 2455; warehouse-dubai.com
How much does it cost: Dh135 for brunch with soft drinks; Dh25 for the booklet
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
Assistant director Dave Halls did not know live rounds were in the prop-gun.
Entertainment4 days ago
Nothing could stand in the way of Cena and a visit to Abu Dhabi — not even being thousands of feet up in the air
Entertainment4 days ago
"Any risk is too much risk," said a memo from the showrunner.
Entertainment4 days ago
Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the subsequent arrest of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty brought Indian showbiz under the NCB's radar
Entertainment4 days ago
Authorities yet to confirm if prop gun used by the actor contained a live round.
Entertainment5 days ago
The entertainment industry has a long history of on-set accidents.
Entertainment5 days ago
There’s just a week left to buy your scary costumes and carve out traditional pumpkins
Entertainment5 days ago
Chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya assisted him with drugs thrice.
Entertainment5 days ago