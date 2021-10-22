Halloween in Abu Dhabi: Catch spooky activities; win up to Dh30,000 in costume challenge

After a year of pandemic slumber, the spooky season of Halloween is back in full force with numerous activities and prizes to be won at Abu Dhabi’s hotspots.

And here’s a listing of all the adventures to catch next week.

Dress to impress in your scary best

Dalma Mall will be holding a #SpookitDalma costume challenge with prizes worth Dh30,000 up for grabs.

Children, aged 5 to 16 years, can register online for free by October 25 and come dressed to the mall in their spooky best between October 28 and 30.

Kids will be allotted slots to appear in the mall and show their costume act. Challenge is divided into two age categories: 5 to 10 and 10 to 16, with 10 winners in each. For more details, check https://www.dalmamall.ae/events/dalma-halloween-celebration/

Visit the creepy Dark Room

There can’t be many better ways to mark the day than a visit to the Dark Room – Abu Dhabi’s first horror and escape game in a villa.

You may check in to Villa 258 on the Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street in Al Bateen, which offers a different set of thrills and adventures packed inside the rooms from where you need to escape out in 60 minutes.

The Dark Room promises that you will never be alone. The villa with its creepy atmosphere provides the right ingredient to enjoy Halloween day. For more details, check https://darkroomae.com/.

Louvre Museum gets spooky

And here’s a completely contrasting but enjoyable way to celebrate the festival: Louvre Museum.

Yes, the famed museum is joining the party too. On October 31, the Louvre is inviting kayakers to come dressed to impress in their scarier best. There will be two kayaking sessions: 7.30pm and 9pm, and capacity is limited for only 25 people per session. Guests need to be aged 6 and above.

For more information, check https://www.louvreabudhabi.ae/en/learn/adults-activities.

Pumpkin painting and mask making at Monster Village

Families and kids can enjoy an unforgettable experience at the Monster Village on Al Maryah Island.

The Lawn, located at the Galleria entrance, will provide loads of activities, games and shows for the whole family. There’s the stone monster, mummy wrap, silly slime, wand and mask making, jack-o'-lanterns, pumpkin painting, pot decorating and treat bag crafting.

Additionally, you can enjoy shows like the Monster Munch, Adams family, Into the Woods and Thriller. The village will be open on October 28 and 29 from 4.30pm until 10.30pm.

Get ready to celebrate #Halloween with us at Monster Village at The Lawn located at The Galleria entrance ! Join us on 28th and 29th October for a spooktastic time with the whole family! Win prizes, unleash your creativity, take part in spooky games and do a monster dance! pic.twitter.com/eayFuRPmjm — Al Maryah Island (@AlMaryahIsland) October 18, 2021

Go on a trick-or-treating extravaganza

Come October 31, there are specially themed fun events in Droplets by Caboodle at the Galleria Al Maryah Island.

Entertainment includes a trick-or-treat extravaganza, arts and crafts, and music. There are prizes to be won for those dressed in impressive Halloween costumes.

Children aged up to 6 years can engage in hand painting, crafts and music (10am to 12pm, 2pm to 6pm).

Meet DC's Gotham City supervillains at Warner Bros. World

And no celebration is complete without the fun activities at the Yas Theme Parks.

Warner Bros. World has three different events lined up for one and all to brave their fears. Guests are urged to come in their Halloween costumes to join the toon characters, who will be dressed in their best.

On October 29, you can meet Scarecrow and the Penguin in person as they join the infamous DC super-villains of Gotham City. Then there is Scooby’s Trickity Treats (October 23 and 30), where a mystery-solving adventure with Scooby and the gang awaits kids aged between 4 to 12 years.

And on October 26, a first-ever costume-themed Women of Warner ladies’ night. The park’s iconic female characters will be rocking their Halloween costumes. For more information, visit https://www.wbworldabudhabi.com/

Music, mystery, mania

There are a host of restaurants which are readying for the day. On October 28, Coya will be taken over by the ‘Uncontacted Tribe’ from the Peruvian rainforests. DJs will be on the floor with signature music and tribal beats.

For those game for some outdoor fun, they can head to Al Hudayriyat Island. Families can check out the camping destination of Bab Al Nojoom. There will be entertainments like treasure hunt, face painting, music and more at 28 Degrees restaurant (October 29 from 7 pm).

On two days of October 28 and 29, residents can try and solve a murder mystery over an evening brunch at PJ O’ Reilly’s, Le Royal Meridien. Entry is for those aged 18 and above, and guests can solve clues and find the murderer.

Meanwhile, La Cuisine De Manou Café has themed activities underway till October 31. There’s pumpkin carving, cookie decoration, arts and crafts, movie, costume competition and more.

And on October 30, Cove Beach promises special fun and music with live DJ. There are rewards for the best dressed person and couple.

So, what are you waiting for? There’s just a week left to buy your scary and fancy costumes, and carve out traditional pumpkins to join the fun and win some cool prizes too.