From ‘Top Gun 2’ to ‘Thor 4’, blockbusters to watch this summer in the UAE

The summer is filled with an exciting line-up of the most-awaited films

By CT Desk Published: Sat 7 May 2022, 1:17 PM

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise returns to one of his most beloved roles in this Top Gun sequel that’s over three years in the making. After years of working solo as a test pilot, Maverick is called back to train a new batch of fighter pilots, including Goose’s son (Miles Teller).

Release Date: May 26

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Currently playing in UAE Cinemas

Downtown Abbey: A New Era

The Crawley family is back and traveling to the south of France to investigate a villa that the Dowager Countess has inherited. New additions to the well-heeled lot include Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

Currently playing in UAE Cinemas

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Nicolas Cage stars as... Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nick Cage.

Release Date: May 12

Jurassic World Dominion

The “conclusion” to the Jurassic World franchise melds the Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard films with the stars of the original Jurassic Park, Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. Set four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, this installment promises new dinosaurs, new stars like DeWanda Wise and nonstop action.

Release Date: June 9

Minions: The Rise of Gru

What was Gru like before becoming an evil mastermind? Well, just a 12-year-old in the suburbs with dreams of world domination. Featuring the vocal stylings of Steve Carell, Alan Arkin, Dolph Lundgren, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Lucy Lawless.

Release Date: June 30

Elvis

Baz Luhrmann takes a look at Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) and his complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) over the course of 20 years in this music-filled journey.

Release Date: June 23

Thor: Love and Thunder

Retirement won’t last long for Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder in this Taika Waititi-directed extravaganza, featuring the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster who is now able to wield the magic hammer on her own and the introduction of a villain played by Christian Bale.

Release Date: July 8

DC League of Super Pets

It’s the Justice League who needs rescuing in this animated pic, featuring the voices of Dwayne Johnson, as Superman’s dog, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Natasha Lyonne and Kate McKinnon.

Release Date: July 28

Where the Crawdads Sing

Delia Owens’ bestselling mystery about the beautiful, brilliant girl who grows up in a North Carolina marsh comes to the big screen with Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones in the lead.

Release Date: (TBA)

