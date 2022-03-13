From concerts to reading workshops: Enjoy your Sunday with these activities in the UAE

Make the most of the offers and activities in town with our guide

By CT Desk Published: Sun 13 Mar 2022, 10:47 AM

Enjoy a fancy Sunday lunch

Spend your Sunday at Akira Back, W Dubai - The Palm with a sharing style lunch paired with live music and stunning views. From 1pm-4.pm. Dh395 per person, including soft beverages. Dh495 per person, including house beverages. Dh695 per person, including bubbly. Kids under 12 dine free from the kids menu.

A Sunday Roast

Enjoy a family-friendly feast served on an oversized Yorkshire pudding at JA Beach Hotel’s Sports Cafe. Each individual portion is a choice of beef, chicken, or lamb, or, if that is not enough, opt for a mix of all three. A vegetarian option is also available. From 12pm-8pm. Prices start from Dh105.

Reading workshop

Celebrating the National Reading Month of March, Dubai Culture has announced several special reading, education, and entertainment workshops across Dubai Public Library branches throughout the month. Today, Al Safa Art and Design library will host a children’s workshop. The participants will be introduced to the most prominent young Emirati writers in celebration of Emirati Children’s Day. An interacting reading session will also take place.

Rang Rain 2022

On the occasion of popular Indian festival Holi, a Rajasthani community group in UAE, Rajasthan Business & Professional Group LLC is set to host an event titled “Rang Rain 2022” at Ajman Beach Hotel. The event will take place today from 9am-4pm. It will feature a performance from DJ Buddha, enjoyable activities like treasure hunt, “Holi ka swang”, spot prizes and “tambola” throughout the day. The audience can also dance in the rain. Members at the event can also enjoy Rajasthani delicacies, wear traditional dresses, perform on Rajasthani folk music and be a part of several other engaging activities.

EXPO 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Concert at Expo 2020

Popular artists from India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan will be joining forces for a spectacular concert at Expo 2020 Dubai. Palash from Euphoria, James, and Faisal Kapadia will perform together live today, March 13 at DEC Arena. Head to Platinumlist.net to purchase your tickets.

Arsenal vs Leicester City Live Screening

Photo: AP

All Arsenal fans should head to Expo’s Sports Lounge to see the Gunners take on Leicester City in their Premier League fixture today. A pre-game pop quiz with exciting prizes for winners will take place at 7.30pm. First 30 fans to show up in an Arsenal jersey at the venue will get a free beverage.

Attend a free concert

Popular Hungarian band Parno Graszt is set to rock Expo 2020 Dubai’s Jubilee Stage tonight. The one-hour gig will begin at 10pm. Fans are in for a treat from the lively Gipsy band whose first album Hit the Piano reached #7 in the World Music Charts.