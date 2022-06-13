From bringing out your inner adventurer to trying new flavours: Top things to do today in the UAE

Assassin reportedly carried a small-bore weapon hidden in a hockey casing
Entertainment2 days ago
A new Thai menu
Visit Pai Thai at Jumeirah Al Qasr to indulge in a new menu - Siam Summer - that promises to transport guests to the heart of Thailand. The sharing-style menu features a delicious mix of light, aromatic and flavourful dishes, perfect for a summer treat. The menu includes nine mouth-watering signature dishes. Dh500 for two persons, from 6–11:30pm.
Kids day out
Little ones are in for a treat at Skyzone, an indoor amusement park in Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai. Children and parents can be a part of a shared experience, Little Leapers, which allows little ones to discover the joy of being active and bouncing under the supervision of their parents without interference from the big kids. Monday to Thursday, 12pm—4pm. Two hours of fun for mothers and toddlers. Priced at Dh49, inclusive of one free coffee.
Ghanian British rapper live
Soho Garden Meydan is hosting Ghanian British rapper Eugy who will light up the stage of Playroom tonight. Visitors can expect the rapper’s best hip-hop tracks to dance off to. He will be accompanied by DJs Kendrick Chance and Black Arab to continue the party all night long. Ladies can enjoy free house spirits and grape till 1am. Monday, June 13 from 10pm onwards.
A new eatery
GARTH, located in The 9 Lounge, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, is serving Southern Mediterranean flavours in their menu. Formerly a members only restaurant, this eatery is now open to the public for the first time. The restaurant is inspired by a reimagined Parisian dining. GARTH is open from 12pm—12am on weekdays, and 12pm—2am on Fridays and Saturdays.
Outdoor adventure
Summer has arrived, so has the time for group outdoor adventures. Aventura Parks in Dubai is inviting guests for an exciting outdoor adventure that will leave you and your team feeling exhilarated. 24 ziplines, 80 obstacles, and 5 circuits in up to 3 hours. Do you have what it takes? Circuits are different for novices and experts, so guests can choose accordingly. Prices start from Dh149 and can go up to Dh195. Single circuit available for Dh95. For more information, visit aventuraparks.com.
An exclusive menu
Visitors to The Bay at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, can enjoy an exclusive menu featuring Mediterranean flavours for both lunch and dinner. The special Waves of The Bay menu changes weekly, and offers three courses, from meats and seafood, to Neapolitan pizzas and much more. Dh125 per person for three-courses. Available Monday to Friday, lunch and dinner.
