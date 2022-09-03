Food around the UAE: Top brunches to try this weekend

Check out these top spots in town for weekend brunches

By CT Desk Published: Sat 3 Sep 2022, 9:53 AM

Taste Restaurant & Anti-Bar

Head to Abu Dhabi for an organic family brunch at Taste Restaurant & Anti-Bar which also features an Arts & Cooking workshop for little ones. A three-course meal is available for Dh155 and a four-course meal is available for Dh209 for adults. For kids, a three-course meal is available for Dh79, inclusive of the workshop. Complimentary for children under 5 years old.

CÉ LA VI

Spend your Saturday afternoon with loved ones and families at CÉ LA VI where you can indulge in a sensational set menu while enjoying breathtaking views of the Dubai skylines. The 'Brunch at 54' is set against the picturesque views of the Burj Khalifa, and is paired with groovy beats and entertainment. Dh390 for soft package; Dh490 for house beverages; Dh690 inclusive of sparkle. Saturdays, from 12.30pm till 4pm.

La Mezcaleria

End the weekend on a high note with La Mezcaleria's 'Deep Tribe' brunch featuring three packages and two after-brunch packages with unlimited beverages and plenty of incredible food. The shoreside venue offers global cuisine paired with energetic entertainment and great vibes. Sundays, from 3pm till 7pm; After-party, from 7pm till 9pm. Brunch packages start from Dh195; After-brunch packages start from Dh175.