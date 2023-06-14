Estranged wife refuses to move out of his home, claims Hollywood actor Kevin Costner

The actor filed a petition asking courts to intervene

By CT Desk Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 12:05 PM

Actor Kevin Costner, who shot to fame after starring in Hollywood hits like Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and Message in a Bottle and the series Yellowstone, recently filed documents requesting court to ask his estranged wife Christine Baumgarter to move out of his house.

The request is in keeping with the prenup signed by the couple, who got divorced on May 1. Following the divorce, Baumgartner had 30 days to move out of Costner's home. The actor believes Baumgartner is possibly continuing to stay at his home to convince him to give in to her financial demands, even though the actor has already paid her $1.45 million in line with the terms of the prenup agreement.

Costner and Baumgartner are parents to three children.

