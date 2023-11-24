Embrace the weekend with these fun-filled activities around the UAE

Published: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM

Movie under the stars

The rooftop of the Galleria Mall on Al Wasl Road will once again host Moonlight, an outdoor movie theatre from VOX Cinemas. The updated area has modern touches and a vivid green colour scheme. The movie theatre has a range of seating arrangements, such as bean bags with footrests, loungers, and private cabanas. The in-house chefs have created a new menu of food and drinks that includes gourmet mocktails, sushi, burgers, hotdogs, and munchies. On weekends, the theatre shows animated and kid-friendly films.

Charity Run

On November 25, Abu Dhabi's Zayed Charity Run will reopen with the goal of spreading goodwill. Race lengths available to participants are 3.5km and 10km, with a Dh57.75 registration fee per individual. The Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre, which supports cancer treatments, will get all earnings. Race packs can be picked up the day before the race or beforehand. A million dirhams in prizes are up for grabs, with prizes broken down by race, distance, and category. Those who complete the race will get a finishers' medal, and the ceremony will begin at 8.45am. The Zayed Charity Run, which was started in 2001, is a tribute to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Ras Al Khaimah Art

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre is home to a year-long program of activities and art exhibitions organized by Ras Al Khaimah Art. The private collection of Her Highness Sheikha Hana bint Juma Al Majid, which includes Tiffany & Co.'s The Savoy Headpiece and The Daisy Hand Ornament, as well as an exclusive mother-of-pearl designer collection by Mohammed Rashed Al Suwaidi, are also on display for visitors to view. Additionally, works by Emirati photographers Faisal Al Raes and Nuwair Al Hajeri are on display.

Challenge your brevity

Test you courage and wits at the same time, this one's for you if you can manage to use your entire brain while being pursued by a machete. Deep Dark Dubai's escape rooms have two themes: The Sinner and Paranormal, and they're housed in a villa. It's up to you and your group to band together and attempt to escape within sixty minutes. To keep you constantly on the edge of your seat, the rooms also have live actors. Deep Dark Dubai, Al Meydan Street, KML Business Center, Villa 7, Dubai

Glamping is back for the season

Enjoy kayaking and wildlife spotting on the gorgeous boardwalk that winds through Jubail Mangrove Park. Additionally, guests can 'glamp' on the island in eco domes, which have a spa, dining area by the water, and a verdant area for strolls, kayak excursions, or yoga classes. There are fire pits and cabanas for outdoor activities, and the domes are made locally using materials that are procured. Consider on using local tents for a genuinely unique experience. Jubail Mangrove Park, Al Jubail Island (next to Saadiyat Island), Abu Dhabi, Mangrove park, Abu Dhabi

Chris Brown concert

On Friday, November 24, the Grammy-winning R&B singer Chris Brown will perform at BLU in V-Hotel Al Habtoor City. In addition, he will play the Yasalam after-race concert at Etihad Park in Abu Dhabi. This will be followed by a performance at the Dubai club. Brown has collaborated with musicians like Drake, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Tyga, and Usher and has sold over 217 million records. Book your spot in advance by send a WhatsApp text on 052 699 9957.

Marvel wildlife

Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is the place where numerous feathered friends can be found in this haven for birds, and although the showy flamingos are the most prominent, you can also see herons, cormorants, and ospreys from the free-to-use hides. It's one of the top free things to do in Dubai and is an unforgettable experience. Open daily until 5pm, this is a must-visit spot in the city.