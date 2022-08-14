Edgar Wright praises 'RRR', calls it 'so entertaining'

The official page of 'RRR' on Twitter thanked Wright for his praise.

Photo: AFP

By PTI Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 2:02 PM

More filmmakers from the West are doffing their hats to SS Rajamouli’s RRR, the most recent being British director Edgar Wright who has called the Telugu period action epic an “absolute blast”.

Wright, the man behind blockbusters such as Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Last Night in Soho, said he recently saw RRR at the British Film Institute (BFI) and found it an “entertaining” watch.

“Finally saw @RRRMovie on the big screen at the @BFI with a great crowd. What an absolute blast. So entertaining. The only film I have ever seen where the intermission card itself got a round of applause,” the 48-year-old filmmaker tweeted on Saturday.

“This is driving us crazy. We are elated to hear from you. Thank you so much @edgarwright!!”

Released theatrically in March, RRR has raised over Rs1,200 crore at the global box office. The Hindi version of the film premiered on Netflix on May 20 and soon became the most popular movie from India on the streamer globally.

The film followed the fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century – Alluri Sitarama, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Jr NTR.

RRR was also dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

In recent weeks, an array of Hollywood artistes, including Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson and writer C Robert Cargill, Joe Dante of Gremlins fame, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, Dune screenwriter Jon Spaihts, filmmaker Christopher Miller and The Gray Man directors Anthony and Joe Russo, have lauded the movie for being an extravagant visual spectacle.