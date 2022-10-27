Dubai: Watch dance troupe Mayyas' 'highest' performance ever at Palm Jumeirah

The America's Got Talent winners from Lebanon performed an exclusive choreography in their trademark intricate style

Screenshot from video

By Web Desk Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 12:50 PM

The Mayyas, an award-winning dance troupe from Lebanon, recently performed on one of the highest stages in the world, The Next Level at The View, in Dubai. The stage is situated at The Palm, a fact that was reflected in the troupe's choreography.

The dancers performed creating unique shapes on stage, intended to pay tribute to Palm Jumeirah in their signature intricate dance form.

Mayyas means the proud walk of a lioness, according to the crew. They had wowed the judges during their stint on America's Got Talent, saying that they wanted to show the world what Arab women could do.

