Dubai: Watch dance troupe Mayyas' 'highest' performance ever at Palm Jumeirah

The action comes as a response to West's string of anti-Semitic remarks
The Mayyas, an award-winning dance troupe from Lebanon, recently performed on one of the highest stages in the world, The Next Level at The View, in Dubai. The stage is situated at The Palm, a fact that was reflected in the troupe's choreography.
The dancers performed creating unique shapes on stage, intended to pay tribute to Palm Jumeirah in their signature intricate dance form.
Mayyas means the proud walk of a lioness, according to the crew. They had wowed the judges during their stint on America's Got Talent, saying that they wanted to show the world what Arab women could do.
ALSO READ:
The action comes as a response to West's string of anti-Semitic remarks
The show earned 17 Primetime Emmy nominations for its second season and won three
This is the author's first novel since 'The Power,' which was published in 2016
Weinberg was arrested earlier this month after being charged with 18 felony counts
The star made an appearance at brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's birthday party
The couple welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022
The action adventure also stars Kajal Aggarwal
Adidas said in a statement that the comments were unacceptable