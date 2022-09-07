Dubai: New Modista fashion exhibition to take place in the city

Festive Sparkle will be held this weekend

By CT Desk Published: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 5:52 PM

Modista has announced the new edition of their fashion event titled Festive Sparkle, which will take place this weekend on Saturday and Sunday at The Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai,

The event brings some of the best designers for all the fashionistas in the country. Open to the public, the exhibition provides a unique, one-of-a-kind platform for established as well as up-and-coming designers from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh to showcase their latest collections ranging from accessories, apparels, jewellery and lifestyle goods.

Modista promises visitors a luxurious and chic journey through Asian fashion trends.

The event will also the first-ever launch of ITRH, a brand by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, in Dubai. Lajwanti, a luxury label from Pakistan will also be marking its debut at the Modista event. Mohammed Mazhar, Sukriti & Aakriti, Ajiesh Oberoi, Kshitij Choudhary and many others will also showcase their festive collection.