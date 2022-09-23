Dubai: New abstract exhibition now open at Infinity des Lumières

The immersive experience will showcase the profound works of Gaudi, Kandinksy, and Klee

By CT Desk Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 12:36 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 12:55 PM

A new digital immersive exhibition Raise Vibration is now open at Infinity des Lumières. It is devoted to the profound works of Gaudi, Kandinsky, and Klee.

The three distinct exhibition combines masterpieces with the force of colourful abstractions and music, plunging visitors into a timeless journey of discovery that awakens the senses.

For adults, ticket prices to the show start from Dh110 if purchased online, or Dh150 at the venue. For children aged between 3-17, tickets start from Dh70. Children below 3 years of age, enter free.

Infinity des Lumières, the largest immersive museum in the GCC, is located on level 2 of Dubai Mall opposite Galleries Lafayette. From 10am till 10pm on weekdays, and 10am till 11pm on weekends. For more information or to book tickets, visit infinitylumieres.com.