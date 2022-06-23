Dubai: ESMOD graduates to showcase couture collections at fashion event

The graduates will showcase 12 intriguing couture collections

By CT Desk Published: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 2:49 PM

Graduates of ESMOD Dubai, a branch of the ESMOD International Fashion Institutes, & University Group, are set to showcase 12 intriguing couture collections, each of six ensembles, at a fashion event on Sunday, June 27 starting 7pm.

With a select audience of VIPs, fashionistas, trendsetters, and influencers, prestigious awards will be presented in several categories including Contemporary Woman, Art & Design, New Luxury, Emerging Designer and New Couture. The panel of judges comprises Reda Achaichia, Manager at Chanel Dubai, and Mme Boutaqort, Managing Director of That Concept Store.

The fashion event will take place at FOS Automotive Car Customisation Laboratory, a specially fitted high end garage with exotic cars forming the backdrop for the event.

The 72 designs being modelled have used bespoke materials, employing unique methods including crochet, fabric manipulation, hot and cold felting, needle felting and staining of the material with the emphasis on breaking barriers and thinking out of the box. With sustainability high on the global fashion agenda, the graduates have incorporated this important trend into their collections including the use of natural fibres, natural dyes and tints and the recycling of old fabric.