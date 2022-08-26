Dubai: Celebrate the festival of Janmashtami in the city

India Club is hosting the festival on Saturday, August 27

By CT Desk Published: Fri 26 Aug 2022, 6:17 PM

Dubai's popular destination for all things Indian is celebrating the festival of Janmashtami on Saturday, August 27.

Starting 8.30pm onwards, this will be the 13th consecutive Dahi Mandi celebration organised by India Club. Highlights of the event include foam pool, music by DJ Alfred, dance performances by classic Rock and Roll, and the pyramid formation to break the traditional pot, which will be done by two groups: Indian Consulate and India Club.

The food court at the venue will provide mouthwatering Janmashtami specials.

The event is open only to India Club Members and their guests.