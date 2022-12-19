Daisy Shah all praise for Bollywood colleagues' style

The eight-episode first season of 'The Recruit' is out on Netflix
Daisy Shah was all praise for two of her colleagues from tinsel town when it came to their fashion sense.
The actor admitted that she loved Deepika Padukone and shared kind and complimentary words about Shraddha Kapoor's dressing style.
"I also love Shraddha when it comes to fashion because she wears girl-next-door type clothes but also does fancier dress-ups when the need arises," she said.
The 38-year-old actor recently walked the runway wearing a peach-coloured princess gown which was part of the Rever collection of the brand Presto Couture at the Indian Designer Show Season 4.
Talking about the nature of her voluminous, fluttery gown, Daisy said, "As a person who has been walking on the ramp (for a while), I loved the collection. The outfits are totally my type. I love princess gowns".
"I think the clothes are so good that no matter the weight, the height they'd look good on anyone. There's no ideal body. Just have a good heart and everything will be alright," she added.
When asked about the clothes she is most comfortable in, she laughed and exclaimed "Denims! Obviously."
"Denims or joggers, t-shirts or basic hoodies, those are my go-to outfits and the most comfortable clothes for me" she added.
Daisy noted that fashion doesn't always "come easy", and one needs to "sacrifice a lot of things" for it.
