Deepika Padukone makes fashion statement at Fifa World Cup 2022 finals

Eikhard, 67, died Thursday due to complications from cancer
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone unveiled the Fifa World Cup trophy with former Spanish footballer Iker Casillas at the jam-packed Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar ahead of the final between Argentina and France.
On Sunday morning, Deepika teased her fans with a sneak peek of the Trophy trunk book by Louis Vuitton - a brand that has custom-made the trophy trunk for the world cup.
Deepika is the global ambassador of the brand and donned a Louis Vuitton outfit at the trophy unveiling.
She wore a crisp white oversized shirt topped off with a futuristic saffron jacket with metallic detailing. A black skirt and matching black boots finished out the look. She kept her hair in a sleek bun to complement her look.
