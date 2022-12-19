UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Deepika Padukone makes fashion statement at Fifa World Cup 2022 finals

She unveiled the trophy in an elegant Louis Vuitton look

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

By CT Desk

Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 9:19 AM

Last updated: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 10:06 AM

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone unveiled the Fifa World Cup trophy with former Spanish footballer Iker Casillas at the jam-packed Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar ahead of the final between Argentina and France.

On Sunday morning, Deepika teased her fans with a sneak peek of the Trophy trunk book by Louis Vuitton - a brand that has custom-made the trophy trunk for the world cup.

Deepika is the global ambassador of the brand and donned a Louis Vuitton outfit at the trophy unveiling.

She wore a crisp white oversized shirt topped off with a futuristic saffron jacket with metallic detailing. A black skirt and matching black boots finished out the look. She kept her hair in a sleek bun to complement her look.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment