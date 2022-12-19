Deepika Padukone makes fashion statement at Fifa World Cup 2022 finals

She unveiled the trophy in an elegant Louis Vuitton look

Photo: AFP

By CT Desk Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 9:19 AM Last updated: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 10:06 AM

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone unveiled the Fifa World Cup trophy with former Spanish footballer Iker Casillas at the jam-packed Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar ahead of the final between Argentina and France.

On Sunday morning, Deepika teased her fans with a sneak peek of the Trophy trunk book by Louis Vuitton - a brand that has custom-made the trophy trunk for the world cup.

Deepika is the global ambassador of the brand and donned a Louis Vuitton outfit at the trophy unveiling.

She wore a crisp white oversized shirt topped off with a futuristic saffron jacket with metallic detailing. A black skirt and matching black boots finished out the look. She kept her hair in a sleek bun to complement her look.

ALSO READ: