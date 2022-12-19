From Shah Rukh Khan to Kartik Aaryan: Bollywood celebs react to Argentina's victory in Fifa World Cup final

Lionel Messi's side beat France in penalties to lift the highly-coveted trophy

Bollywood celebrities enjoyed the stunning Fifa World Cup finals as Argentina beat France on penalties to lift the highly-coveted trophy, their first since 1986.

Several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Kartik Aaryan, took to social media platforms to celebrate Lionel Messi and team's crowning moment.

"What a match !!! Congratulations to the Legend @leomessi," Kartik wrote.

He also shared another image of Messi with a crown on his head, captioning it "#Shehzada," which is also the title of his upcoming film.

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar shared an image of Lionel Messi kissing the trophy. "Legend," she wrote in her Instagram Story.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan called the clash, one of the best World Cup finals ever. He wrote, "We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv....now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams!!"

Actor Anil Kapoor couldn't hold back his excitement after Argentina beat France on penalties to lift their first World Cup after 1986.

"Whaaaat a match and Whaaaaaaat a player! Could not have imagined a better way to close this #WorldCup, especially for the man for all times #Messi!!!" he wrote.

Whaaaat a match and Whaaaaaaat a player!

Karisma Kapoor shared a picture of the Argentinian team on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Epic match." The actress also complimented the French team and their hattrick scorer Kylian Mbappe.

Ananya Panday knows her G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time). She shared an image of Messi and Co. lifting the highly coveted trophy with the goat emoji on her Instagram Story.

Randeep Hooda was in awe of the finale. "MESSI-ahh!!!! A lifetime of dreaming and performing at the highest level!! Finally rewarded !! A fairy tale ending to an illustrious career Well played #Mbappe , you shined like a star WHAT A FINAL," he wrote.

MESSI-ahh!!!!

A lifetime of dreaming and performing at the highest level!! Finally rewarded !! A fairy tale ending to an illustrious career👊🏽

Well played #Mbappe , you shined like a star

Sushmita Sen shared an image of Leo Messi kissing the World Cup trophy and wrote, "Finally!!!!! What a World Cup Final!!! Congratulations #argentina Proud of you @leomessi WAY TO FINISH!!!#hatsoff #teamspirit #definitionoflegend #fifaworldcup2022 #champions #tearsofjoy #duggadugga."

Preity Zinta was rooting for Messi the entire time. Taking the Twitter, she wrote, "Omg ! What a game! What a stunning final. #Messi I wanted this soooo much for you Well played Argentina. Hard Luck France ! #FIFAWorldCup #whatagame #ting."

