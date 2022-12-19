Nora Fatehi rocks Fifa stage in sensational closing ceremony performance

The actress and dancer performed the World Cup anthem, 'Light The Sky' at Fifa World Cup 2022 closing ceremony in Qatar

By ANI Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 9:53 AM Last updated: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 10:04 AM

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi lit up the sky at Lusail Stadium with her breathtaking performance.

The Thank God actor took to the stage during the closing ceremony of the Fifa World Cup 2022, performing the World Cup anthem, Light The Sky.

Clad in a shiny outfit with lots of frills, the Dilbar star paired up her look with long lace stockings and shoes to complete her all-black attire.

She sang a portion of the anthem in English and Hindi and danced with a number of backup dancers dressed in white.

The Street Dancer 3D actor shared the stage with Balqees Fathi, Rahma Riad, and Manal, who sang the world cup number with her originally.

Prior to the performance, the 30-year-old had taken to Instagram to tease her look for the stage in a post captioned "Fifa closing ceremony."

Nora Fatehi earlier performed at the Fifa fan festival on December 1 in Doha. She grooved to several hit Bollywood tracks on the stage such as Saki Saki and Manike, which were loved by all the fans.

Nora was recently seen in the song Jedha Nasha from Ayushmann Khurrana's quirky thriller film An Action Hero.

She will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film 100% alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Gill.

