Covid-19: Film star Priyanka Chopra on 'quest for peace' amid pandemic

'I don’t know if I can do that chaotic pace and chaotic world anymore'

Agencies file

By Our Reporter Published: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 9:46 AM

For Priyanka Chopra, who along with singer-actor Nick Jonas, her husband, announced the birth of her daughter recently, “peace is of utmost importance at the moment.”

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, where she is featured on the cover, Priyanka also spoke about her mother, Madhu Chopra and Nick.

“Seeing the havoc that this pandemic created around the world, I think peace is of utmost importance at the moment,” she said. “And I know that in my life, that’s become my quest. That’s all I look for. I’m looking for people that give love, I’m looking for people that are peaceful. I’m gonna surround myself with just joy and light. And, you know, I think I’m starting to look for that now.”

She said as a human being, it changed for her, “as I’m sure it changed most of us. I don’t know if I can do that chaotic pace and chaotic world anymore. I want to prioritise what’s important.”

Referring to Madhu, Priyanka said she feels most loved when she looks at her. “Whenever I’m doing something, my mom just has this face, which is like the ‘proud mom’ face. Sometimes I see it with my team as well, when I’m having a conversation and they’ll have this face. Even my husband, it’s just a silent thing. They don’t have to say anything, it’s the look, the face, and so I do have to say that I have felt very loved my whole life.”

ALSO READ:

The top Bollywood actress was recently seen in The Matrix Resurrections. Other films she’s working in include the Jim Strouse-directed rom-com Text For You, the Amazon thriller series Citadel and Sangeet an unscripted series co-produced with Nick.

She will also be seen with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa and in an Amazon Studios film on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to Rajneesh.