Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra among highest paid Indian celebrities on Instagram

The Indian cricket skipper earns a whopping $680,000 for a post, while Chopra pulls in $403,000

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 14 Jan 2022, 3:54 PM

Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra continue to top the list of Indian celebrities earning the highest for their posts on Instagram.

The Indian cricket skipper was ranked 19th, earning a whopping $680,000 for a post. Chopra was in the 20th spot, pulling in $403,000 a for a single post. Kohli has 179 million followers, while Chopra has 73 million.

But the number one earner on Instagram is Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo (388 million followers), who earns $1.6 million to endorse a single product. He earned $40 million annually on Instagram.

Other toppers included American actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (289 million followers; $1.52 million per post); singer Ariana Grande (289 million followers; $1.51 million per post); reality star Kylie Jenner (299 million followers; $1.49 million per post) and singer Selena Gomez (288 million followers; $1.46 million per post).

Other top Indian celebrities on Instagram include Shraddha Kapoor (68.5 million followers), Neha Kakkar (66.8 million), Prime Minister Narendra Modi (64.3 million), Deepika Padukone (63.3 million), Katrina Kaif (60.4 million), Akshay Kumar (58.1 million), Alia Bhat (57.5 million), Jacqueline Fernandez (57.4 million) and Anushka Sharma (55.8 million).

Of course, the figures keep changing dramatically in a matter of days. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s Instagram followers shot up by 1.1 million just a day after he won gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

But ageing actors and cricketers are down the list in Instagram rankings.

Salman Khan ranks at 13 with 48.7 million followers, followed by Hrithik Roshan (17th, 40.7 million), Sara Ali Khan (20th, 38.5 million), Ranveer Singh (21st, 37.7 million), Kapil Sharma (22nd, 37.5 million), M.S. Dhoni (23rd, 37 million) and Sachin Tendulkar (27th, 32.6 million).