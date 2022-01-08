Bollywood's richest actresses: Aishwarya, Priyanka, Kareena top list

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's net worth was estimated at $100 million by Celebrity Net Worth

File

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 8 Jan 2022, 11:07 AM

Five female actors in Indian Hindi film industry have total wealth of over $300 million, according to a report by Entertainment Times.

File

Topping the list is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whose net worth was estimated at $100 million by Celebrity Net Worth, said the report on Saturday.

"Aishwarya is one of the most loved and talented actresses we have in Bollywood," it said. "In her career spanning over two decades, Aishwarya has been a part of some spectacular movies. She is the face of many global high-end fashion and beauty lines." She is married to Abhishek Bachchan, son of the Big B.

File

Priyanka Chopra has an estimated $70 million in wealth and an annual income of $10 million, notes the report.

"As far as investments are concerned, PeeCee has stakes in tech companies, hair care brands and more. She has also opened a swanky new restaurant in New York named Sona," it added.

File

Kareena Kapoor Khan has an estimated net worth of $60 million. Besides acting in some of the biggest Bollywood films, the leading actress also endorses over 15 brands.

File

According to the publication, actor/producer Anushka Sharma has a net worth of $46 million. A news report said she charges Rs150 million for a film. Apart from acting, the actress has also started her own production house and produced some out of the box movies.

File

Deepika Padukone ranks fifth in the list, with Celebrity Net Worth estimating her NW at $40 million. Deepika also has her own production house and is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. The actress also endorses some of the biggest international brands.

ALSO READ: