Bollywood: Dia Mirza posts throwback picture with Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 14 Jan 2022, 9:53 AM Last updated: Fri 14 Jan 2022, 9:54 AM

India actor Dia Mirza, who got into Hindi films just a year after she won the Miss Asia Pacific International title in 2000, brought back precious memories of that era when she posted a photograph of hers along with Priyanka Chopra (Miss World 2000) and Lara Dutta (Miss Universe 2000).

Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram

“Throwing it back to the year 2000 with @priyankachopra @larabhupathi,” Dia wrote on her Instagram page with a hashtag ThursdayThrowback.

Lara, who won the Miss Universe crown that year, responded saying, "Three girls with a heart full of dreams and each other to lean on!! @priyankachopra @diamirzaofficial.”

All the three winners forayed into Hindi film after getting the beauty titles. And they continue to remain friends after all these years. They are also busy with their professional careers.

Priyanka, one of the highest-paid Indian celebrities, was seen in The Matrix Resurrections, which premiered last month. She will be seen in Text For You, in Amazon Prime Video’s thriller series Citadel and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Lara was seen in Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom and Kaun Banegi Shikharwati along with Soha Ali Khan and Naseeruddin Shah. She also stars in Hiccups & Hookups, a web serikes.

Dia was seen in Thappad and Wild Dog, a Telugu film.