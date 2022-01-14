Bollywood: Dia Mirza posts throwback picture with Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta

Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also affected
Entertainment5 days ago
India actor Dia Mirza, who got into Hindi films just a year after she won the Miss Asia Pacific International title in 2000, brought back precious memories of that era when she posted a photograph of hers along with Priyanka Chopra (Miss World 2000) and Lara Dutta (Miss Universe 2000).
“Throwing it back to the year 2000 with @priyankachopra @larabhupathi,” Dia wrote on her Instagram page with a hashtag ThursdayThrowback.
Lara, who won the Miss Universe crown that year, responded saying, "Three girls with a heart full of dreams and each other to lean on!! @priyankachopra @diamirzaofficial.”
All the three winners forayed into Hindi film after getting the beauty titles. And they continue to remain friends after all these years. They are also busy with their professional careers.
ALSO READ:
Priyanka, one of the highest-paid Indian celebrities, was seen in The Matrix Resurrections, which premiered last month. She will be seen in Text For You, in Amazon Prime Video’s thriller series Citadel and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
Lara was seen in Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom and Kaun Banegi Shikharwati along with Soha Ali Khan and Naseeruddin Shah. She also stars in Hiccups & Hookups, a web serikes.
Dia was seen in Thappad and Wild Dog, a Telugu film.
Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also affected
Entertainment5 days ago
Jung Ho-yeon features on the legendary magazine's February issue
Entertainment6 days ago
She took to social media to inform fans of her diagnosis
Entertainment1 week ago
In an urban pocket of new-age India, the breakdown of a marital relationship is given a fun, almost celebratory overtone. If you think that’s a tough ask, watch Decoupled
Entertainment1 week ago
Down-to-earth, sweet-faced, mundu-clad. Meet India's homegrown superhero, Minnal Murali, and the star behind it
Entertainment1 week ago
'Chakda Xpress' is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami.
Entertainment1 week ago
The former actress also opens up about her breakup with the superstar.
Entertainment1 week ago
The singer says his symptoms are mild and he doesn’t feel ill
Entertainment1 week ago