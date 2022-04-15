Celebrate Easter around the UAE

Make the most of the festival with our guide to best offers and fun-filled activities in the country

By CT Desk Published: Fri 15 Apr 2022, 4:30 PM

Italian Fare

Popular Italian restaurant at Dubai’s Palazzo Versace has created a special four-course Easter set menu featuring traditional dishes served in the renaissance-inspired interior. Sunday, April 17 from 7pm—11pm. Dh499 per person excluding drinks. A la carte options are available.

Easter Sunday Roast

Indulge in a traditional Easter roast at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen which includes a grand feast featuring a British roast with a choice of Sirloin Beef, Corn-fed Chicken, Leg of Spring Lamb, Scottish Salmon Wellington, or Beetroot Wellington, with all the trimmings. It also includes a variety of desserts. Sunday, April 17, from 12.30pm—3.30pm. Dh245 per person. Dh345 per person including three house beverages.

Special Sizzlers Menu

Embrace the Easter celebrations with mouth-watering Lamb Sizzlers menu at Yoko Sizzlers, located in Karama and Al Nahda. The menu features Lamb Exotica, Lamb Shashlik, Lamb Chop, and Yoko Special Lamb, starting at Dh65 per sizzler. Sunday, April 17.

Easter by the Sea

Spend Easter by the sea at the city’s iconic beach club Nikki Beach Dubai. Indulge in a beach style brunch at the venue with both indoor and outdoor seating options. Their set menu features dishes inspired by the brand’s global destinations along with some of the favourite Easter dishes. Sunday, April 17 from 1pm—4pm. Dh315 per person, sharing-style brunch with soft drinks and pool & beach access after brunch. Dh515 per person, sharing-style brunch with in-house beverages with pool & beach access after brunch.

Afternoon Tea

Al Fayrooz Lounge at Jumeirah Al Qasr is inviting guests for an afternoon tea paired with the perfect Easter package on Sunday, April 17 from 2pm—5pm. Dh215 per person inclusive of 2 hot beverages. Dh330 per person inclusive of 2 hot beverages and bubbly.

Food and activities

Head to JLT’s neighborhood sports cafe TJ’s at Taj on Sunday to enjoy Easter activities, food, and drinks. Indulge in a wide-spread buffet featuring Beef Bresaola, Butterball Turkey, a selection of grilled meat, desserts, and more. Children can colour eggs, play the traditional egg hunt, and meet the Easter bunny. Dh175, soft package. Dh235, house beverage. Dh395, sparkling package. Dh99 for kids between 6-12 years old. On from 11am—4pm.