Video: British singer Harry Styles struck in the eye by flying object at concert

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 10 Jul 2023, 11:11 AM

British singer Harry Styles has become the latest victim of objects being thrown at artists on stage. During his performance in Austria's Vienna on Saturday night, the 29-year-old was struck directly in the eye by a flying object.

Several videos captured by fans show Harry Styles – dressed in a green sequin jumpsuit – performing and moving across the stage when the object was hurled at him.

In the video, Harry Styles, who is on the Love On Tour, is seen wincing in pain as he covers his eyes with his hands.

Responding to the video, one user said, “This object-throwing culture is about to kill how we experience concerts & festivals moving forward. They’re about to get more expensive and more exclusive.”

“People are so nasty. First Bebe and now Harry? You’ll have no decorum,” said another, referring to the fact that Harry Styles is not alone in experiencing such incidents. Other artists like Bebe Rexha, Drake, Kelsea Ballerini, and more have been targeted by object-throwing concertgoers recently.

Last month, Rexha was hit in the eye with a cell phone during her concert in New York City, resulting in a significant bruise.

The 33-year-old "I'm Good" singer shared an update on Instagram, bravely giving a thumbs-up while displaying her injury. The individual responsible for throwing the phone, Nicolas Malvagna, a man from New Jersey, was subsequently arrested and charged. Malvagna defended his actions by claiming he was merely participating in a TikTok trend.

My eye black and blue now but much better!!!! Thank you!!! https://t.co/FBv9oG5NcG pic.twitter.com/InQwWLfqfM — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) June 23, 2023

Recently, singer Adele too spoke of disturbing trends of throwing objects at musicians on stage. According to The Guardian, she told her audience at Caesars Palace, where she is performing Weekends With Adele, she would “kill you” if they tried.

After throwing a T-shirt into the crowd, she said, “Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot things at people. I have been seeing these people. These people lost it, can you imagine?”

