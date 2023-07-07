Video: Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau is a Taylor Swift fan

The official Twitter handle of the tournament has come up with a brand new poster featuring the top two seeds grooving to the chartbuster song from the movie RRR
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to try to convince American pop star Taylor Swift to add some stops on her "Eras Tour" in Canada after she announced 14 new dates in Europe.
"It's me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon," Trudeau said, replying late on Wednesday to an earlier tweet by Swift announcing the new tour dates.
Swift's song "Cruel Summer", released in 2019, is being performed on tour and has become a bigger hit this year than when it first appeared on her "Lover" album.
The tour, which kicked off in March in Arizona, includes more than 100 concerts through the summer of 2024 in the United States, Mexico, Europe, Asia and Australia, but none in Canada.
It is not the first time that Swift's lack of Canadian stops has entered the political arena. Last month Conservative lawmaker Matt Jeneroux filed what he called an "official grievance" on social media imploring her to book some dates in Canada.
Leading pilot Scott Griffith lost control of the thrusters, which was not mounted properly
In the video uploaded on Twitter, the woman can be seen standing atop the baggage scale and smashing computer monitors
The British man says that "only after what regrettably happened did I learn of the antiquity of the monument"
The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event
The driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle
She sang the Mandarin version of the 1998 ballad Reflection from the Disney film Mulan
Figure out what works best for you — keeping in mind what that means may change. Exercise is more sustainable if we have an emotional connection to it